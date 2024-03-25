Middleton (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Middleton returned from a one-game absence Sunday against the Thunder and posted a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a block in 27 minutes. He'll likely be able to suit up again Tuesday, and it seems unlikely that he'll face significant restrictions.
