Middleton (ankles) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

After missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, Middleton is trending toward getting back on the floor. The veteran shooter is averaging a career-low 12.6 points per game this season for Milwaukee but might be starting to return to form in that department, scoring 20 or more points in three of the last four games.