Middleton (ankles) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Knicks.
Middleton's injury designation is likely just a precaution as he continues to manage his bilateral ankle injuries. If the veteran forward is upgraded to available, he could make his third straight appearance coming off the bench.
