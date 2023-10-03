Head coach Adrian Griffin said Middleton (knee) didn't practice with the team Tuesday but got some "quality work" in on his own and will be eased into things to start training camp, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee's new coach didn't seem overly concerned about Middleton's status, but it does sound like the All-Star forward may have some restrictions to start the 2023-24 campaign. "I feel great," Middleton said Monday. "Don't have the pain that I had last year. It was something where you're going to be dealing with this pain unless we go in there and get the procedure to help you out. I'm glad I did and right after surgery, I felt immediate relief. It felt good and ready to go." Despite his encouraging comments, the Bucks will presumably be cautious moving forward. Middleton underwent the surgery shortly after the Bucks were eliminated by the Heat in April, but the Bucks were still comfortable handing him a two-way, $59.7 million deal in July.