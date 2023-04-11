Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) was limited to individual and weight-room work during Tuesday's practice, but he's expected to be more involved Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton missed back-to-back contests to end the regular season and appeared in only 17 of Milwaukee's final 27 games while managing right knee soreness. He'll have a couple more days to rehab and rest before the Bucks will find out who their opponent will be in the opening round of the playoffs.