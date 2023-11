Middleton (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat.

Middleton left Friday's win over Washington early due to left Achilles tightness and was ruled out for Sunday's game, though coach Adrian Griffin said before the contest that the former All-Star is considered day-to-day. If Middleton misses a second straight game, Andre Jackson would presumably draw another start, while Pat Connaughton and MarJon Beauchamp may see additional bench minutes.