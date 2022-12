Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Middleton sat out Saturday's game against Utah with a sore knee, and his absence Monday indicates that this could be something more than the Bucks simply exercising caution with the veteran wing. Following Monday's contest, Middleton should be considered day-to-day as the Bucks move through a four-game week that includes road games at Cleveland (Wednesday), Brooklyn (Friday) and Boston (Sunday).