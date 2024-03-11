Middleton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Middleton hasn't played since Feb. 6, but there have been positive reports about his participation in practice recently. This is the first time he's been listed as questionable since the beginning of his current absence, so he appears to be closing in on a return to game action. However, even if Middleton suits up Tuesday, he'll likely be limited and may even come off the bench, so fantasy managers should proceed with caution.