Middleton (knee) practiced fully Wednesday and is set to play in Friday's game against the Heat, Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 reports.

Middleton sat out two of the Bucks' final three games before the break as deals with lingering soreness in his right knee. He came off the bench in his last 10 appearances and managed to work his minutes cap up to 25 minutes. It's unclear if Middleton will rejoin the starters Friday or if he will remain limited. We should receive more information closer to Friday's game.