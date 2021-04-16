Middleton tallied 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 34 minutes Thursday in a 120-109 victory over the Hawks.

Middleton struggled with his shot in the contest and finished with his lowest scoring total since Dec. 30. However, he still found ways to contribute as a passer and a rebounder. The veteran forward's growth as a distributor is evidenced by his career-best 5.5 assists per game this season, and his overall counting stats include a host of other strong marks, including 20.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.2 three-pointers. Meanwhile, Middleton's 48.1 field-goal percentage and 89.0 percent accuracy from the charity stripe make him among fantasy's most dependable forwards.