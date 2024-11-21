Middleton (ankles) has been medically cleared for a "period of time" but isn't yet feeling physically ready to make his 2024-25 debut, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Middleton had offseason surgery on both of his ankles but hasn't progressed as well as initially expected. Head coach Doc Rivers said Oct. 12 that he expected the 33-year-old wing to be available for the Bucks' regular-season opener, but Middleton hasn't been labeled as anything other than out on the team's official injury reports over the past month. While the news that Middleton has received medical clearance is somewhat encouraging, it's unknown when he'll feel ready for game action, leaving fantasy managers who selected him in drafts in a bit of a bind. Expect Andre Jackson, AJ Green and Taurean Prince to continue to see expanded roles until Middleton is back.