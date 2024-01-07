Middleton logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to Houston.

It was an off night for Middleton who, prior to Saturday's contest, had shot 33.3 percent or better from beyond the arc in seven straight games. He managed to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 16 games. Over that span, Middleton is averaging 16.9 points on 52.0 percent shooting (including 41.8 percent from three), 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 29.5 minutes per game.