Middleton posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 125-123 loss against the Nets.

Middleton had the chance to win the game for the Bucks, but his corner three bounced off the rim. The star guard has attempted exactly 20 shots in each of his last two games and continues to produce as Milwaukee's second-best scoring threat -- he has registered 20 or more points in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's also racked up two double-doubles.