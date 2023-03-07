Middleton will start Tuesday's game versus the Magic.

Middleton joins a starting five without two star regulars in Giannis Antetokounmpo (illnesses) and Jrue Holiday (neck), but it marks his first start since Dec. 15. Middleton is slowly ramping his minutes up ahead of the postseason, and, if Tuesday's lineup is any indication, Middleton could be slated to maintain a starting job more frequently moving forward. Pat Connaughton will slot into a bench role in a corresponding change.