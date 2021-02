Middleton recorded 17 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes Monday in a 134-106 win versus Portland.

Middleton's lack of playing time was redeemed with efficiency. Middleton made every shot he attempted outside the paint, tied his season high in assists and logged only one turnover across three quarters. He has played under 30 minutes four times during this campaign. The Bucks won dominantly each time, with Middleton averaging 21.8 points and 6.3 assists across those wins.