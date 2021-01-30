Middleton posted 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Friday's 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

Middleton was quite inefficient from three-point range in Friday's loss, but he made up for it by leading the team in assists while also hauling in eight rebounds. Although he was unable to secure his second straight double-double Friday, Middleton has still been a key contributor for the Bucks in recent games.