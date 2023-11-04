Middleton ended Friday's 110-105 win over the Knicks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes.

Middleton has had his playing time monitored early this year after undergoing offseason knee surgery, but he topped 20 minutes for the first time during Friday's victory. He scored in double figures for a second consecutive game and came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. The 32-year-old has averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 17.8 minutes per game to begin the season and appears to be trending in the right direction.