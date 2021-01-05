Middleton had 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Middleton seemed destined for a double-double after finishing the first half with nine points and eight rebounds. The Pistons then limited his rebounding chances by scoring 52.2 percent of their second-half shots. Despite a near double-double, Middleton's performance Monday could be considered subpar considering the sub-20 points and six turnovers. He will look to play better against Detroit on Wednesday.