Middleton posted 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 45 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hawks.

Middleton had to step it up with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined and while he didn't finish the game as the Bucks' leading scorer, he ended just two dimes away from putting up what would've been his first triple-double of the current postseason run. Middleton now has seven double-doubles in the playoffs and the eight assists tied a season-high for the postseason as well. He should remain a key cog on both ends of the court ahead of Saturday's Game 6.