Middleton managed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 Game 5 win over the Magic.

Middleton was marvelous, flirting with a triple-double while pacing the team in minutes and dimes. No other Buck saw more than 28 minutes, and Middleton is likely to be heavily relied upon in the team's second round series against Miami. Middleton may very well be tasked with covering (and being covered by) Heat star Jimmy Butler. During three regular season matchups versus Miami this season, Middleton averaged 23.3 points (43.5 FG%, 40.7 3Pt%, 90.5 FT%), 5.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 33.0 minutes.