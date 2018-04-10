Bucks' Khris Middleton: Nice all-around performance Monday

Middleton compiled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 102-86 victory over Orlando.

Middleton had another strong performance, buoyed by the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) for the second consecutive game. As is standard for Middleton, he contributed across the board and looks to be rounding out his season very well. He is one of the more undervalued fantasy players and looking forward, should see no dip in his production for next season.