Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that there are "no minute restrictions" for Middleton in the playoffs, Kassidy Hill of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton was hampered by injuries all season and sat out the Bucks' final two regular-season games due to a lingering knee issue, but the former All-Star is expected to be full go during postseason action. "It's the playoffs...we expect him to be good to go," Budenholzer added. Across 33 regular-season appearances (19 starts), Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.