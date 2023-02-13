Middleton (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics.

Middleton sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Friday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, which will result in a reduction in minutes for Jevon Carter and MarJon Beauchamp. Middleton should be good to go for both of Milwaukee's games heading into the All-Star break.