Middleton (rest) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Orlando.

Middleton was rested on the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday, but he'll be back in action on Tuesday night, and he could see some more shots falling his way if Jrue Holiday (neck) is forced to the sidelines. With no back-to-backs for Milwaukee during Week 20, Middleton should be available for all three games.