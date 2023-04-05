Middleton (knee/rest) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Middleton sat out Tuesday's game against the Wizards to manage his surgically repaired knee, but it appears he'll return to action for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set. The veteran forward has appeared in seven of the Bucks' past 10 games, averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 29.7 minutes during that stretch.