Middleton (rest/knee) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Heat.
Middleton was sidelined for the first half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Sunday versus Atlanta due to right knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action Monday. While Middleton will be available, it's safe to assume he'll have some limitations. He played just 16 minutes during Milwaukee's regular-season opener and posted six points (2-5 FG), four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out Sunday, expected back Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles in season debut•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expected to be available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles in limited minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to make preseason debut•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Likely to play in preseason finale•