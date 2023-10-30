Middleton (rest/knee) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Heat.

Middleton was sidelined for the first half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Sunday versus Atlanta due to right knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action Monday. While Middleton will be available, it's safe to assume he'll have some limitations. He played just 16 minutes during Milwaukee's regular-season opener and posted six points (2-5 FG), four assists, three rebounds and two steals.