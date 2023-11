Middleton (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Wizards.

Middleton sat out the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Saturday to manage his knee injury, but he'll return to action Monday. The veteran forward hasn't played more than 22 minutes in a game this season for maintenance purposes, but he has scored at least 10 points in eight straight appearances, averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during that stretch.