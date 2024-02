Middleton (rest) isn't listed on Milwaukee's injury report for Tuesday's game in Phoenix.

As expected, Middleton will return to action Tuesday after resting during Sunday's loss to Utah, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. He's appeared in seven of Milwaukee's last nine games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes during that stretch.