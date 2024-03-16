Middleton (ankle) is not on the injury report and should play against the Suns on Sunday.

The return of Middleton should provide a huge boost for the Bucks on offense, as he should slot right into the role of the third-best option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Damian Lillard. In fact, Middleton could even be in line for a prominent role right away in case Antetokounmpo doesn't play. Middleton has had a hard time with injuries this season and has been limited to just 43 games, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.