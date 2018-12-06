Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report

Middleton (personal) is not listed on the Bucks' initial injury report ahead of Friday's game against Golden State.

Middleton was a late scratch from Wednesday's home matchup with Detroit, and the team is yet to offer much clarity as to why, exactly, he was unavailable. Middleton was listed as out due to a personal matter, and while it initially caused some minor panic after Middleton had been benched at the end of Saturday's loss to the Knicks, the fact that he's off the injury report as of Thursday has to be viewed as a positive indication. A more definitive update on Middleton's status should come at shootaround Friday morning.