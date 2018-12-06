Bucks' Khris Middleton: Not listed on injury report
Middleton (personal) is not listed on the Bucks' initial injury report ahead of Friday's game against Golden State.
Middleton was a late scratch from Wednesday's home matchup with Detroit, and the team is yet to offer much clarity as to why, exactly, he was unavailable. Middleton was listed as out due to a personal matter, and while it initially caused some minor panic after Middleton had been benched at the end of Saturday's loss to the Knicks, the fact that he's off the injury report as of Thursday has to be viewed as a positive indication. A more definitive update on Middleton's status should come at shootaround Friday morning.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid stat line in big win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid stat line in defeat•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...