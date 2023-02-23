Middleton (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Heat.

Middleton was unavailable for two of the Bucks' three games ahead of the All-Star break but fully participated in practice over the last few days. He's had limited minutes off the bench since returning to action in late January and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 19.5 minutes per game over his 10 appearances during that time. It's unclear whether he'll rejoin the starting lineup or have any restrictions Friday.