Bucks' Khris Middleton: Notches 16 points in return

Middleton ended with 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 victory over the Hawks.

Middleton was back on the floor Wednesday after missing the previous seven games with a quad injury. It was never deemed to be a serious concern and the Bucks were likely playing it safe. He played 20 minutes off the bench and looks as though he will remain in that role, at least for the next couple of games. The Bucks do have a back-to-back this Friday and Saturday and so there is a chance Middleton rests one of those games, especially given the opposition.