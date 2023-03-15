Middleton (rest) isn't on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Middleton will return after sitting out the second half of the Bucks' recent back-to-back. He's started four straight games, averaging 21.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Since the All-Star break, he's shooting a solid 43/43/86.
