Middleton (ankle) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Magic, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton has been upgraded from probable to available for Tuesday's contest despite continuing to deal with ankle issues. The veteran forward will likely continue to play between 20 and 25 minutes while he works his way back to a full workload.
