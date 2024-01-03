Middleton (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday, as expected. However, fantasy managers should expect the veteran forward to be on the injury report for Thursday's matchup with San Antonio.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable versus Indiana•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Efficient night in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops season-high 24•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits for 20 against Knicks•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Turns up in fourth quarter•