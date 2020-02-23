Bucks' Khris Middleton: One rebound shy of double-double
Middleton scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the 76ers.
Middleton has scored at least 20 points in nine of Milwaukee's last 10 games, and he is firmly entrenched as the team's second-best scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Aided by a 51-point performance during that 10-game stretch, Middleton is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field over that span.
