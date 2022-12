Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.