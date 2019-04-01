Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Monday
Middleton (groin) is unavailable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton is set to miss his second straight game due to groin soreness. Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and George Hill are all in line to see more minutes than usual as a result.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't play Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Season-high 39 points in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Another double-double in victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: 30-point double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong numbers in comeback win•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...