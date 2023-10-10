Middleton (knee) is inactive for Milwaukee's preseason contest versus Memphis, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton's ramp up from offseason knee surgery is continuing to go smoothly, but he will not play Tuesday. The Bucks have four days off until the next preseason outing Sunday versus the Lakers, which Middleton will still be questionable for.
