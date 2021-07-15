Middleton had 40 points (15-33 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Suns.

It took Middleton a bit to heat up, but he never lost confidence en route to his highest scoring total of the postseason. Middleton took matters into his own hands down the stretch, hitting a layup, two jumpers and four free throws within the final 2:07 to push the Bucks ahead and eventually seal the victory. It was a major statement game for Middleton, who had only 29 points on a combined 11-of-25 shooting in Games 2 and 3. The Texas A&M product will look to pick up where he left off when the series resumes from Phoenix on Saturday night.