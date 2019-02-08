Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out for rest Friday
Middleton won't play Friday against Dallas due to rest purposes.
Middleton will take a seat for the front end of a back-to-back, and he should be well-rested for Saturday's matchup against the Magic. With just a few games to go before the All-Star break, the Bucks are likely trying to keep Middleton fresh by sitting him down Friday evening. Look for Tony Snell or Pat Connaughton to draw the start in Middleton's stead.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong effort in win over Wizards•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Celebrates All-Star nod in style•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: All-around performance in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Figure of consistency in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 points in 33 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs double-double against Hawks•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...