Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out for rest Friday

Middleton won't play Friday against Dallas due to rest purposes.

Middleton will take a seat for the front end of a back-to-back, and he should be well-rested for Saturday's matchup against the Magic. With just a few games to go before the All-Star break, the Bucks are likely trying to keep Middleton fresh by sitting him down Friday evening. Look for Tony Snell or Pat Connaughton to draw the start in Middleton's stead.