Middleton is out Saturday against the Hornets due to conditioning.

Middleton was effective in his season debut during Friday's loss to the Lakers, posting 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. Middleton isn't the only one taking a seat on the back-to-back, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Jrue Holiday (knee) are out, and Brook Lopez (rest) is questionable. Middleton will likely be back for Monday's game at Orlando.