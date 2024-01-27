Middleton will not play in Saturday's contest against the Pelicans for right knee injury management.

The Bucks are playing the second night of a back-to-back set and will opt to err on the side of caution with Middleton as a result. In his absence, Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton and Marjon Beauchamp are candidates to see increased minutes. Middleton's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Nuggets.