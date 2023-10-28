Middleton will not play in Sunday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee injury management, but is expected back for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Middleton has been hampered by knee issues over the last two seasons, so it is not surprising the Bucks will manage him carefully on back-to-back sets. The veteran wing recorded six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 16 minutes in the 118-117 season opening victory over the 76ers. Expect Milwaukee to continue exercising caution with his workload in the immediate future in order to ensure long-term health.