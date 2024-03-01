Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton (ankle), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, is unlikely to play Friday against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. "He may meet us in Chicago, but I don't think he'll play [versus the Bulls]," Rivers said.

Middleton hasn't played since Feb. 6 due to a left ankle sprain, but he appears to be inching closer toward a return. After the Thursday/Friday back-to-back set, the Bucks are off until Monday against the Clippers. If Middleton is able to practice Sunday, he could have a good chance at drawing back into the Milwaukee lineup Monday.