Middleton (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game in Phoenix.

Middleton will get his standard maintenance day on the second night of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (foot) will be joining him on the sidelines Tuesday, which should open up minutes for Joe Ingles, Jevon Carter and Pat Connaughton. Middleton managers can expect to have him back in action for Thursday's game against the Pacers.