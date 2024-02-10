Bucks head coach Doc Rivers implied after Friday's 120-84 win over the Hornets that Middleton (ankle) will miss at least two more games, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. "He's just going to be out for a minute, I can tell you that. I don't know what a minute means, but yeah, I don't see him in the next couple, for sure," Rivers said of Middleton.

According to Nehm, general manager Jon Horst classified Middleton as day-to-day with the left ankle sprain earlier in the day, but Rivers spoke more pessimistically about the three-time All-Star's injury just hours later. Based on Rivers' comments, Middleton can be ruled out for the Bucks' upcoming back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday versus the Nuggets and Heat, respectively, which will bring his streak of absences to four games. Since the Bucks won't practice Wednesday before concluding their pre-All-Star break schedule Thursday in Memphis, it wouldn't be surprising if Middleton remained out for all three of Milwaukee's games next week.