Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out with finger injury
Middleton is out for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a right finger sprain.
Middleton is a late addition to Friday's injury report. He suffered the injury during the first game of the season and aggravated it recently. With both him and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) out of the picture against Cleveland, Sterling Brown, George Hill, Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton could also see expanded workloads.
