Middleton had 21 points (7-19 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in Monday's Game 4 win over Orlando.

Middleton once again got off to a slow start and had just three points entering the final period. However, he went off for 18 in final frame, hitting 6-of-10 field goal attempts and contributing to an 18-2 Bucks run to start the quarter. Milwaukee will have a chance to close out the series in five games Wednesday night.