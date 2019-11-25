Bucks' Khris Middleton: Plays 5-on-5 Monday
Coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Monday that Middleton has returned to full-contact work in practice, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
While the Bucks haven't missed a beat without their second All-Star, this is obviously extremely encouraging news. Budenholzer went on to note that Brogdon participated in 5-on-5 work at practice Monday, and he noted that it's likely Middleton will only end up missing three-to-four weeks -- if not less -- in total. With that in mind, it's safe to assume Middleton is on track for a return sometime in early December.
